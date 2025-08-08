Expand / Collapse search
Bryan Kohberger

Inside the horror: Idaho Four crime scene photos reveal bloody aftermath of attack

Images show blood-stained blanket, handprint on window from November 2022 quadruple killing by Bryan Kohberger

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
Authorities released haunting photos showing scenes within the off‑campus residence at 1122 King Road in Moscow, Idaho, where four University of Idaho students were murdered in November 2022 by Bryan Kohberger.

The photos, taken by the Moscow Police Department (MPD), and obtained by NBC News, captured the scene after Kohberger went on a killing rampage against Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

BRYAN KOHBERGER'S IDAHO MURDER SCENE UNVEILED THROUGH DETAILED 3D REPLICA AFTER DEATH PENALTY STRUCK

Evidence photo of the crime scene in the University of Idaho slayings committed by Bryan Kohberger

This image provided by police shows the crime scene in the off-campus home where four University of Idaho students were murdered on November 13, 2022 in Moscow, Idaho. The perpetrator of the stabbing deaths, Bryan Kohberger, was sentenced to four life sentences for the horrific crimes. (City of Moscow Police)

The interior of the home was captured frozen in time following the quadruple murders, with a blood-stained pink blanket, a teddy bear and scattered personal items. One eerie photo captured a large handprint on the window of the three-storied home.

Among the 200 photos released by the MPD, spatters of blood stained the interior walls and floors as the lasting marks of a horrific confrontation.

SEE IT:

    Image 1 of 5

    This image provided by police shows the crime scene in the off-campus home where four University of Idaho students were murdered on November 13, 2022 in Moscow, Idaho. (City of Moscow Police)

    Image 2 of 5

    Image 2 of 5

    Image 3 of 5

    Image 3 of 5

    Image 4 of 5

    Image 4 of 5

    Image 5 of 5

    Image 5 of 5

The photos are the latest investigative piece released after Judge Steven Hippler released the gag order. 

This image provided by police shows the crime scene in the off-campus home where four University of Idaho students were murdered on November 13, 2022 in Moscow, Idaho. The perpetrator of the stabbing deaths, Bryan Kohberger, was sentenced to four life sentences for the horrific crimes. (City of Moscow Police)

Police documents revealed that Goncalves and Mogen were found together side by side. The report said that both women were "covered by a pink blanket which was covered in blood."

University of Idaho house where 4 students were killed shows blood stains on the outside

General views of the Moscow, Idaho home taken on Wednesday, November 16, 2002 where where four students of the University of Idaho were murdered, show red stains running down the foundation of the house. (Credit: Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

READ BRYAN KOHBERGER'S SIGNED KILLER CONFESSION

Blood was seen seeping from the house following the students' murders. Photos previously captured by Fox News Digital captured blood oozing down the wall of 1122 Kings Road.

Kernodle suffered more than 50 stab wounds, many of which were defensive wounds. Goncalves endured over 20 stab wounds. 

According to authorities, Mogen was likely killed first, and Goncalves was killed shortly after. Later, Kernodle and Chapin were killed as Kohberger proceeded through the house.

Idaho victims last photo

Madison Mogen, top left, smiles on the shoulders of her best friend, Kaylee Goncalves, as they pose with Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, and two other housemates in Goncalves' final Instagram post, shared the day before the four students were stabbed to death. (@kayleegoncalves/Instagram)

Bryan Kohberger during his sentencing hearing

Bryan Kohberger appears at the Ada County Courthouse, for his sentencing hearing, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Boise, Idaho, for brutally stabbing four University of Idaho students to death nearly three years ago.  (AP Photo/Kyle Green, Pool)

BRYAN KOHBERGER PLEADS GUILTY TO IDAHO MURDERS

Timeline of Nov. 13, 2022:

  • 4 a.m.: Suspect arrives at house
  • Between 4 and 4:17: Time of murders
  • 4:19: Roommate calls three victims; no one answers
  • 4:22 to 4:24: Surviving roommates text each other from inside house
  • 4:27: Roommate calls victims again; no one answers
  • 4:32: Roommate texts Goncalves, "Pls answer"
  • 10:23: Surviving roommate texts victims; no one answers
  • 11:39: Roommate calls her father
  • 12 p.m.: 911 call placed from roommate's phone.

Bryan Kohberger was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole for the murders of four University of Idaho students. 

This sentence was the result of a plea deal where Kohberger confessed to the crimes in exchange for avoiding the death penalty. He also received an additional 10-year sentence for felony burglary. 

WATCH – ALIVEA GONCALVES' VICTIM IMPACT STATEMENT

Sister of Kaylee Goncalves speaks out during Bryan Kohberger's sentencing hearing Video

The sentencing hearing, held on July 23, involved emotional victim impact statements from the families of Goncalves, Mogen, Kernodle. Kohberger remained stone-faced and showed no visible emotion during these statements.

Hippler also imposed a $50,000 fine and $5,000 civil penalty for each death. 

Fox News Digital's Adam Sabes contributed to this report.

