Arizona
Published

Phoenix police fatally shoot knife-wielding man who was stabbing wife

AZ police responded to domestic violence incident reported by children in the home

Associated Press
A knife-wielding man has been fatally shot by Phoenix police at a home where two women were found injured, according to authorities. Police said officers responded to a Laveen neighborhood about 6 p.m. Monday after receiving calls from children at the home about a domestic violence incident. Arriving officers reported seeing a woman with stab wounds and on her knees at the front door and her husband standing behind her with a knife in each hand. 

The Phoenix police killed a knife-wielding man who was stabbing his wife with two knives. 

Police said the man didn’t respond to multiple commands to drop the knives before he was shot. They said the man’s wife was taken to a hospital in critical condition and the suspect’s grandmother was treated for injuries and released. The name and age of the man fatally shot wasn’t immediately released Tuesday. Police said three children in the home — ages 9 to 14 — were unharmed in the incident after going up and down the street seeking help before authorities arrived.