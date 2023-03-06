Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Arizona principal's controversial email about pronouns outlines what 'can and can’t be shared to families'

Catalina Foothills School District confirmed the email is authentic, but 'does not conform to our district's practice'

Joshua Q. Nelson
By Joshua Q. Nelson | Fox News
close
Kids don't join the military to learn about pronouns: Sen. Tom Cotton Video

Kids don't join the military to learn about pronouns: Sen. Tom Cotton

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., weighs in as the Department of Defense prepares for low military recruitment.

An Arizona school district denied that employees and teachers are instructed to comply with a system that withholds gender pronouns and preferred names from students' parents.

Emails obtained via records request by the senior fellow with Independent Women's Forum Nicole Solas show a Catalina Foothills School District (CFSD) principal emailing a confidential list of students with preferred pronouns to teachers and staff. 

The email subject line reads, "CONFIDENTIAL: list of students with students pronouns & preferred names different than in Synergy."

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL'S PRIVATE EMAILS SHOW SECRET PLANS TO DEFY PARENTS' WISHES ON TRANSITIONING THEIR CHILD

Documents show that an Arizona middle school principal told teachers and staff to keep kids' pronouns from parents.

Documents show that an Arizona middle school principal told teachers and staff to keep kids' pronouns from parents. (Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Principal Mark Rubin-Toles, who presides over Orange Grove Middle School, wrote, "Teachers and staff, if you are like me you may have been challenged recently to keep some of our kids’ pronouns and preferred names straight - and to remember what can and can’t be shared to families."

Another portion of the email reads, "Please be very careful - students in red are NOT comfortable with us sharing information to their parents / guardians. This can be cognitively challenging. It is our responsibility to protect student privacy in these matters."

Fox News Digital reached out to the CFSD for comment and a spokesperson for the district sent a statement.

"This has never been our practice in our school district. We respect any student's preference regarding how they are addressed in school, be it a nickname or a pronoun request," Julie Farbarik, Director of Alumni & Community Relations, said. "However, as students are informed, if a parent were to inquire, our staff do not keep this information from parents. Further, we encourage students to discuss these matters with their parents."

"Yes, the email with that subject line is authentic," Farbarik added. "However, it does not conform to our district's practice. The list should not have been created, and it no longer exists."

CANADIAN TEACHER WITH GIANT PROSTHETIC BREASTS REPORTEDLY CLAIMS THEY'RE 'REAL’, SLAMS 'BODY-SHAMING' ONLINE

LGBT activists, transgender people and their supporters demonstrate outside Downing Street in a protest the UK governments decision to exclude transgender people in a conversion therapy ban on April 10, 2022, in London, England. (Photo credit should read Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

LGBT activists, transgender people and their supporters demonstrate outside Downing Street in a protest the UK governments decision to exclude transgender people in a conversion therapy ban on April 10, 2022, in London, England. (Photo credit should read Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Solas responded to the school's statement.

"The school is being coy," she told Fox News Digital. "They’re saying that they keep secrets from parents until the parents ask if there are any secrets. The school also pretends that a nickname like ‘Frank’ in place of ‘Francis’ is no different from an ideological gender affirming pronoun indicating a child is under mental distress and wrestling with an identity crisis." 

"The school has a moral obligation as a matter of safety to notify parents immediately of a child’s request to change their sex so that the parents can support their child," she continued. "Waiting for a parents to casually inquire about whether their children are in distress is absurd and wholly insufficient to keep children safe."

CFSD is a public school district located in Tucson, Arizona. It has 5,190 students in grades PK, K-12.

WASHINGTON TEACHER SAYS SCHOOLS MUST DO MORE TO KEEP STUDENTS' INFO 

Parents across the country are paying closer attention to school boards by challenging progressive curricula and contesting books they deem inappropriate. 

Parents and community members attend a Loudoun County School Board meeting on June 22, 2021. 

Parents and community members attend a Loudoun County School Board meeting on June 22, 2021.  (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)

The issue of education has become a top concern among voters. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, school board meetings have oftentimes become battlegrounds between parents and school board officials, reigniting the debate over how much control parents should have over their children's education.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for Fox News Digital.

Joshua focuses on politics, education policy ranging from the local to the federal level, and the parental uprising in education.

Joining Fox News Digital in 2019, he previously graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Political Science and is an alum of the National Journalism Center and the Heritage Foundation's Young Leaders Program. 

Story tips can be sent to joshua.nelson@fox.com and Joshua can be followed on Twitter and LinkedIn