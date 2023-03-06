Arizona principal's controversial email about pronouns outlines what 'can and can’t be shared to families'

An Arizona school district denied that employees and teachers are instructed to comply with a system that withholds gender pronouns and preferred names from students' parents.

Emails obtained via records request by the senior fellow with Independent Women's Forum Nicole Solas show a Catalina Foothills School District (CFSD) principal emailing a confidential list of students with preferred pronouns to teachers and staff.

The email subject line reads, "CONFIDENTIAL: list of students with students pronouns & preferred names different than in Synergy."

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL'S PRIVATE EMAILS SHOW SECRET PLANS TO DEFY PARENTS' WISHES ON TRANSITIONING THEIR CHILD

Principal Mark Rubin-Toles, who presides over Orange Grove Middle School, wrote, "Teachers and staff, if you are like me you may have been challenged recently to keep some of our kids’ pronouns and preferred names straight - and to remember what can and can’t be shared to families."

Another portion of the email reads, "Please be very careful - students in red are NOT comfortable with us sharing information to their parents / guardians. This can be cognitively challenging. It is our responsibility to protect student privacy in these matters."

Fox News Digital reached out to the CFSD for comment and a spokesperson for the district sent a statement.

"This has never been our practice in our school district. We respect any student's preference regarding how they are addressed in school, be it a nickname or a pronoun request," Julie Farbarik, Director of Alumni & Community Relations, said. "However, as students are informed, if a parent were to inquire, our staff do not keep this information from parents. Further, we encourage students to discuss these matters with their parents."

"Yes, the email with that subject line is authentic," Farbarik added. "However, it does not conform to our district's practice. The list should not have been created, and it no longer exists."

CANADIAN TEACHER WITH GIANT PROSTHETIC BREASTS REPORTEDLY CLAIMS THEY'RE 'REAL’, SLAMS 'BODY-SHAMING' ONLINE

Solas responded to the school's statement.

"The school is being coy," she told Fox News Digital. "They’re saying that they keep secrets from parents until the parents ask if there are any secrets. The school also pretends that a nickname like ‘Frank’ in place of ‘Francis’ is no different from an ideological gender affirming pronoun indicating a child is under mental distress and wrestling with an identity crisis."

"The school has a moral obligation as a matter of safety to notify parents immediately of a child’s request to change their sex so that the parents can support their child," she continued. "Waiting for a parents to casually inquire about whether their children are in distress is absurd and wholly insufficient to keep children safe."

CFSD is a public school district located in Tucson, Arizona. It has 5,190 students in grades PK, K-12.

WASHINGTON TEACHER SAYS SCHOOLS MUST DO MORE TO KEEP STUDENTS' INFO

Parents across the country are paying closer attention to school boards by challenging progressive curricula and contesting books they deem inappropriate.

The issue of education has become a top concern among voters. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, school board meetings have oftentimes become battlegrounds between parents and school board officials, reigniting the debate over how much control parents should have over their children's education.