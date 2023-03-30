Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Philadelphia woman shot by landlord-tenant officer during eviction notice dispute

Angel Davis, 35, was shot in the head, according to Philadelphia police

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
A Philadelphia woman is recovering in a hospital after she was shot during a confrontation over an eviction notice on Wednesday.

The woman was identified as Angel Davis by her husband Gabriel Plummer. She was being served an eviction notice by a landlord-tenant officer when a confrontation began between them.

Plummer said he was sleeping when the commotion began. After waking up, he claims he saw the landlord-tenant officer shouting and raising his weapon.

Davis, 35, was shot in the head once and transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The officer remained at the scene and gave his weapon to authorities.

Philadelphia woman Angel Davis, 35, was being served an eviction notice when a confrontation began between her and the officer.

The Philadelphia Police Department told Fox News Digital that they are actively investigating the shooting.

"Allegedly there was a knife involved. That’s why he discharged his firearm," Lieutenant Jason Hendershot said to FOX 29 Philadelphia. "There is some video in the apartment complex that we’re going to be reviewing. There’s also some body camera footage of the [landlord-tenant officer] that we have a search warrant for that we’re going to review."

Officials believe there was a knife involved in the confrontation between Angel Davis and the landlord-tenant officer.

Police told FOX 29 Philadelphia that Plummer barricaded himself in his apartment until emergency crews arrived.

"It’s sad. It breaks my heart. I didn’t know her like that but she’s a human being," neighbor Jennifer Rivera said. "She doesn’t deserve this. She didn’t deserve that. No one does."

The Philadelphia Police Department  is actively investigating the shooting and has not announced charges yet.

Fox News Digital reached out to Philadelphia's Landlord and Tenant Court, but has not received a response.