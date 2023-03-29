Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia teen told mom 'I love you' before being killed on the way to school

Devin Weedon was a high-achieving sophomore at Simon Gratz High School

Andrea Vacchiano
Andrea Vacchiano
A Philadelphia teen was shot and killed on his way to school earlier this week, shortly after telling his mother that he loved her.

Devin Weedon, 15, was shot in the chest while walking to Simon Gratz High School on Monday morning. The high school sophomore was reportedly in an altercation with three male suspects.

"He was an all-around good kid, he didn't cause trouble, he didn't bother anyone," Devin's mother Wytina Burnside told FOX 29 Philadelphia. "He was trying to start his own athletic club for the youth."

"'I love you mom, have a good day.' That was the last thing he said to me," she added.

Devin Weedon, 15, told his mother he loved her shortly before he was killed in an altercation.

Devin's father Gary Weedon believes that his son, who was an excellent student, was defending himself during the altercation.

"I know why they shot him…because he got the best of them. When you get the best of three dudes, you know, your feelings and emotions get involved," Weedon said.

Devin Weedon (left), 15, was shot in the chest while walking to Simon Gratz High School in Philadelphia.

"People are dying, kids are getting killed," the grieving father added. "I'm telling everybody, you got kids, wife, grandkids, whatever, give them a hug and tell them you love them every morning, cause you never know when you're never gonna see them again."

Police are searching for the three suspects involved in the shooting.

The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for the three suspects involved in the fatal altercation.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Philadelphia Police Department for more information, but has not received a response.