Philadelphia
Published

Philadelphia suspect held after 6 family members stabbed as they slept: report

The incident happened about 4:15 a.m. Friday in the city’s Kensington neighborhood, a report said

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
A 29-year-old suspect was taken into custody in Philadelphia overnight, accused of stabbing six family members while they slept, according to a report.

The victims were between ages 26 and 46, with the eldest being a mother who suffered slashes to her neck and was in critical condition, reporter Steve Keeley of FOX 29 in Philadelphia posted on Twitter.

The medical conditions of the other victims, and their relation to the suspect, were not immediately known.

The incident happened about 4:15 a.m. Friday in the city’s Kensington neighborhood, KYW-TV of Philadelphia reported.

Police found the suspect walking about three blocks away, covered in blood, Keeley reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

