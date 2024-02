Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A Philadelphia man who allegedly struck another man with a hatchet multiple times near a SEPTA station early Sunday has been arrested, authorities said.

The attack happened around 1:18 a.m. in the SEPTA concourse under 8th and Market Streets near the Broad-Ridge Spur of the subway, the Philadelphia Police Department said.

The victim survived the attack and told responding officers that a man hit him in the head with a hatchet six times and kicked him in the face four times before fleeing, FOX29 Philadelphia reported.

Officers later spotted a man who matched the victim’s description of the suspect and took him into custody.

Police said the suspect did not have a hatchet in his possession and no weapon was recovered at the scene, WPVI-TV reported.

The suspect was identified as 28-year-old Kenneth Rogers, who reports say has an active warrant in Philadelphia for attempted murder last year.

The victim was being treated at a hospital for lacerations to the back of his head and bruising to his face. His current condition was unclear.

As of Feb. 18, a reported 634 aggravated assaults citywide have been reported year-to-date compared to 636 reported during the same period last year, according to public police data.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the police department.