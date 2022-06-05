Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia
Published

Philadelphia shooting leaves 3 dead, about a dozen injured

At least 10 other victims have been injured in the shooting in Philadelphia.

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
At least three people are dead in Philadelphia and nearly a dozen other victims have been injured during a shooting incident Saturday evening, according to a report.

Authorities responded to the scene just before midnight, where they found one person already deceased with gunshot wounds, CBS Philly reported. At least 10 other victims have been injured, officials said.

Seven of those victims were rushed to the hospital, per the report.

Their statuses are not immediately known.

Videos posted online show several police officers have responded to the scene.

According to the report, police discharged their firearms at least once during the incident.

A Philadelphia police car.

A Philadelphia police car. (Philadelphia Police Department / Facebook)

Philadelphia is still reeling from nine separate shooting incidents from the night before, Friday into Saturday, that left a pregnant woman dead. At least eight other people were injured, officials said.

The baby the woman was carrying was saved by medical professionals, according to a report. Police are continuing to investigate their respective causes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
 