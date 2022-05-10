Gruesome Philadelphia crash: 3 dead after speeding car slams into train station

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

At least three people are dead following a car crash near the Allegheny train station in Philadelphia, police said.

A horrific scene unfolded just before 3 a.m. when the driver of a white Honda Pilot fatally hit two pedestrians, dismembering them and decapitating one, before crashing into the service fence between the train station and a neighboring Walgreens, according to Fox 29. The driver of the car was also killed.

A fourth victim has reportedly been taken to the hospital.

The driver was exceeding 100 miles per hour at the time of the crash, Fox 29 reported.

"The driver was going 100 miles an hour or even faster East on Allegheny Avenue." says @phillypolice officer who heard&then saw Honda Pilot crash into @SEPTA Allegheny station of Market Frankford Line Elevated train. Driver dead, woman&man oedestrians dead @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/Siw7szbwtx — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) May 10, 2022

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) posted on Twitter and announced on their website that "all trains will bypass Allegheny Station due to police activity."

Authorities marked an area off with tape around the singular vehicle, which remained on the scene throughout their investigation. Several emergency vehicles were in the area, including police cruisers and an ambulance.

Confirmed: 3 dead, including the driver and 2 pedestrians that were struck on the sidewalk. @NewsWakisha is gathering more details. @CBSPhilly https://t.co/nT16wZUisF — Steve Lindsay (@SteveLindsayCBS) May 10, 2022