Philadelphia Memorial Day shooting leaves 2 dead, 2 injured

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police suspect multiple shooters were involved in a fatal incident at a Philadelphia party after officers found two people dead from gunshot wounds, two others injured, and 47 shell casings at the scene, according to a report.

Cops said officers responded to a Memorial Day gathering in the Port Richmond neighborhood early Monday morning when they found the four victims, local Fox 29 reported.

A 16-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman were pronounced dead at a local hospital after being found with gunshot wounds. A 14-year-old survived a gunshot wound to the shoulder and a 21-year-old was shot in the leg multiple times and survived.

The dozens of spent shell casings led police to believe that multiple weapons and more than one shooter were involved The shooting is believed to have taken place around 1 a.m., according to Fox 29.

VIOLENT CRIMES ON THE RISE IN 2022 FOLLOWING PREVIOUS UNPRECEDENTED SPIKE IN MURDERS

Philadelphia police did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Philadelphia is one of several major U.S. cities with a higher violent crime rate than last year, up 4.7% compared with 2021. The city has, however, seen a 15% drop in homicides in the past year as of May 15.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Monday’s shooting comes nearly two weeks after multiple shooting victims were found near Philadelphia’s Temple University. Three women and two men were found with gunshot wounds, police said, with one man having been shot 14 times.