Philadelphia policeman released from hospital as search continues for suspects who killed another officer

A Philadelphia police officer was released from the hospital Saturday, days after he was injured during a shooting at Philadelphia International Airport that claimed the life of another officer.

Raul Ortiz, 60, a 20-year veteran of the force, went home to his family after being wounded at the airport on Thursday night.

"We are blessed to announce that hero Philadelphia Police Department Officer Raul Ortiz is going home after days of receiving excellent care from Jefferson Health," the Philadelphia Police Department announced on X. "Thank you all for wrapping your arms around him and his family; our Department and City will always be by their side!"

Philadelphia police officers waited at attention Saturday afternoon as Ortiz was discharged from Jefferson Hospital.

"We’re thankful for today’s release of our hero officer, Raul Ortiz and hopeful that he’ll make a full recovery," Philadelphia FOP Lodge 5 President, John McNesby, said. "Like Officer Ortiz, we’re all mourning the loss and death of our colleague and friend, officer Richard Mendez. We pray and offer our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and fellow Philadelphia police officers."

Officer Richard Mendez, 50, was shot and killed during the shooting Thursday night, when he and Ortiz responded to the sound of glass shattering and attempted to intervene in a car break-in inside the parking garage at the airport involving three or four people, Interim Philadelphia Police Commissioner John Stanford said at a Friday news conference.

The intervention turned into a confrontation with a suspect, later identified as 18-year-old Jesus Herman Madera Duran, opening fire on the officers, authorities said.

Mendez was shot multiple times and killed in the gunfire.

Ortiz was taken to the hospital after taking a bullet to his arm.

Duran was also shot during the incident but fled the scene.

Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford confirmed that Duran was driven by one of his associates to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he was dropped onto the floor of a parking garage before the driver sped away.

Hours later, in South Brunswick, New Jersey, police recovered Duran's escape vehicle, a Dodge Durango, that a group of suspects used to flee from the crime scene and the hospital, officials said. Police have not shared how large the group of suspects is.

A reward for tips and information leading to an arrest of suspects involved in Thursday night’s shooting has grown to $184,500.