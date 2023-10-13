Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime

Suspect in Philadelphia police officer killing spotted on surveillance videos; dead officer identified

Officer Richard Mendez, 50, was shot and killed as he was arriving for his shift at Philadelphia International Airport, authorities say

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Philadelphia police release video of at least one suspect sought in officer's killing Video

Philadelphia police release video of at least one suspect sought in officer's killing

The footage shows at least one suspect wanted in the shooting of two police officers Thursday, one fatally, as he arrived for his shift at the Philadelphia International Airport

Philadelphia police released video footage Friday of at least one suspect allegedly involved in the shooting of two police officers late Thursday, including one who was fatally shot as they both arrived for their shifts at the Philadelphia International Airport.

Officer Richard Mendez, 50, was shot and killed when he and another officer responded to the sound of glass shattering and attempted to intervene in a car break-in inside the parking garage involving three or four people, Interim Philadelphia Police Commissioner John Stanford said at a Friday news conference. The intervention turned into a confrontation with a suspect who opened fire on the officers, authorities said. 

VERMONT POLICE RELEASE SKETCH OF MAN SOUGHT IN MURDER OF 77-YEAR-OLD WOMAN ON HIKING TRAIL

Video footage of a suspect dragging another suspect out of a black SUV in Philadelphia

Surveillance footage released by the Philadelphia Police Department shows a suspect in a cop killing appearing to drag another suspect out of an SUV near an EMT vehicle on Thursday.  (Philadelphia Police Department)

Mendez was struck multiple times. The other officer, Raul Ortiz, 60, was wounded in the arm. Both were taken to different hospitals where Mendez was pronounced dead. Ortiz was listed in stable condition. 

Mendez was killed three days shy of celebrating his 23 years as a member of the police force. He was married and had a daughter. His gun was not recovered at the scene, police said.

Stanford called the killing a "devastating incident."

WASHINGTON DC TEENAGER CARJACKS RIDESHARE DRIVER AFTER REFUSING TO ALLOW PASSENGER'S DOG IN CAR: POLICE

Philadelphia Officer Richard Mendez

Philadelphia Officer Richard Mendez, 50, was shot and killed Thursday upon intervening in a vehicle break-in while arriving for his shift at the Philadelphia International Airport, police said.  (Philadelphia Police Department)

"I would submit to you that it's devastating to this city to know that this is the type of behavior that's occurring," he said. "The type of individuals that are out there on the street to take someone's life over a vehicle that didn't belong to them."

One suspect, identified as 18-year-old Jesus Herman Madera-Duran, was shot and fled the scene in a stolen black Dodge Durango before responding officers arrived. 

A short time later, police believe the vehicle arrived at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and dropped off the wounded suspect. Interim Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said investigators had not yet confirmed that Madera-Duran was the shooter or how he was shot. 

He said investigators were still trying to identify as many as three additional suspects.

Philadelphia Police Officers and cars at a crime scene

Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department respond to the scene of a vehicle break-in where two officers were shot. One suffered multiple gunshots to the torso and died, while the other was shot in the arm and is expected to survive. (WTXF FOX 29 )

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The video released by authorities shows at least one suspect dropping Madera-Duran off at the hospital. The vehicle is seen pulling into an area with EMTs. The suspect drags Madera-Duran out of the SUV and gets back inside and drives away. 

The vehicle was found Friday on fire after investigators were able to tap into an air tag tracking device in the SUV, police said. 

A $148,000 reward is being offered for information in the case. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.