Philadelphia
Published

Philadelphia police seeking gunmen seen flashing gun, shooting at parked cars while filming on phone

Stephanie Pagones
Police in Philadelphia are looking for two gunman who were seen on video firing shots – and striking three parked cars – while one of them appeared to be taking photos or videos, authorities said. 

No one was injured in the August 18 shooting, but the Philadelphia Police Department is looking for the two men who were captured on surveillance video opening fire, officials announced in a press release this week.

According to authorities, they were seen walking on Louden Street around 2 a.m. One of the suspects appeared to have been taking pictures of videos on a cell phone when the second person tool out a firearm, cops said.

Screenshot image shows Philadelphia suspects who shot at parked vehicles on Aug. 18, 2022

Screenshot image shows Philadelphia suspects who shot at parked vehicles on Aug. 18, 2022 (Philadelphia Police Department)

"Shortly afterwards the suspects were observed discharging the firearm several times before fleeing the location on foot," police said.

Investigators recovered several spent shell casings in the area, and discovered at least three parked vehicles that were struck by bullets. 

Police are asking anyone with information related to the crime to call 215-686-TIPS (8477).

