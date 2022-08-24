Philadelphia armed robbery shot by victim with own gun: report
The suspect was reportedly hospitalized in stable condition and has been arrested following the robbery attempt
An attempted robbery victim in Philadelphia apparently turned the tables on a suspect Wednesday and shot him with his own gun, according to media reports.
The robbery occurred around 11:25 a.m. when a man was unloading groceries from his car when a suspect approached saying "this is a robbery" and pointed a gun at him, Fox Philadelphia reported.
PHILADELPHIA MAN SHOT AFTER CONFRONTING CATALYTIC CONVERTER THIEVES; 4 SUSPECTS SOUGHT
The pair struggled over the weapon before the victim gained control of it. The gun fired and grazed the suspect in the stomach, the news outlet reported.
He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The victim sustained a hand injury from a bite but did not seek medical treatment. Philadelphia authorities recovered the weapon.