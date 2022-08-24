Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

Philadelphia armed robbery shot by victim with own gun: report

The suspect was reportedly hospitalized in stable condition and has been arrested following the robbery attempt

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
An attempted robbery victim in Philadelphia apparently turned the tables on a suspect Wednesday and shot him with his own gun, according to media reports. 

The robbery occurred around 11:25 a.m. when a man was unloading groceries from his car when a suspect approached saying "this is a robbery" and pointed a gun at him, Fox Philadelphia reported. 

PHILADELPHIA MAN SHOT AFTER CONFRONTING CATALYTIC CONVERTER THIEVES; 4 SUSPECTS SOUGHT

A robbery victim in Philadelphia reportedly shot an attacker with his own gun Wednesday. 

A robbery victim in Philadelphia reportedly shot an attacker with his own gun Wednesday.  (Fox Philadelphia)

The pair struggled over the weapon before the victim gained control of it. The gun fired and grazed the suspect in the stomach, the news outlet reported. 

He was taken to a hospital in stable condition. 

The victim sustained a hand injury from a bite but did not seek medical treatment. Philadelphia authorities recovered the weapon. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital.