Philadelphia man in critical condition after being attacked by his own dog

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Philadelphia man is in critical but stable condition Thursday after being attacked by his own dog, police say.

The animal – identified by Fox 29 Philadelphia as a pit bull mix – only let go after police say a responding officer "discharged his service weapon one time, striking the dog."

"He's bit on the head, the neck, several times in his torso, arms and legs, and he has some large injuries from the dog bites on his body," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told 6 ABC.

PHILADELPHIA ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECT SHOT BY VICTIM WITH OWN GUN: REPORT

Small also told the station that the 41-year-old victim’s sons, ages 18 and 19, tried to strike the dog with a baseball bat in an attempt for it to release its bite.

The male victim was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in critical and stable condition.

PHILADELPHIA MAN SHOT AFTER CONFRONTING CATALYTIC CONVERTER THIEVES; 4 SUSPECTS SOUGHT

"A 38-year-old Hispanic female victim suffered a bite wound to the left leg prior to police arrival," a Philadelphia Police Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She is now reported to be in stable condition.

Police say after the dog was struck by the officer’s weapon, the "owner was able to cage it."