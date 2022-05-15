Philadelphia police offer $20K reward for info on murder suspect seen hugging victim before fatal shooting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Philadelphia police are offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a murder suspect who was seen on video hugging the victim before the fatal shooting last year, authorities said Friday.

The 38-year-old male was fatally shot May 30th, 2021, at about 2:25 a.m. in the 1000 block of W. Olney Avenue, Philadelphia police said.

The suspect was caught on surveillance camera fleeing the scene northbound on 10th Street from Olney Avenue, police said.

Minutes before the shooting, the footage shows the two men hugging on a sidewalk. The two men walk to a nearby car, where the suspect pulls a gun and holds it to the victim’s belly.

After getting shot, video shows the victim running down the street.

Police described the suspect as a Black heavyset male with a full beard who appeared to be in his late 20s to early 30s.