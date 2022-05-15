Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Philadelphia
Published

Philadelphia police offer $20K reward for info on murder suspect seen hugging victim before fatal shooting

Fatal shooting occurred on May 30, 2021, in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Philadelphia police are offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a murder suspect who was seen on video hugging the victim before the fatal shooting last year, authorities said Friday.

The 38-year-old male was fatally shot May 30th, 2021, at about 2:25 a.m. in the 1000 block of W. Olney Avenue, Philadelphia police said.

PHILADELPHIA MAN KILLED IN GAS STATION AMBUSH SHOOTING IN BROAD DAYLIGHT

The suspect was caught on surveillance camera fleeing the scene northbound on 10th Street from Olney Avenue, police said.

Police identified the victim as a 38-year-old man.

Police identified the victim as a 38-year-old man. (Philadelphia Police Department)

Minutes before the shooting, the footage shows the two men hugging on a sidewalk. The two men walk to a nearby car, where the suspect pulls a gun and holds it to the victim’s belly. 

The suspect was seen on surveillance video hugging the victim just minutes before the fatal shooting on May 30, 2021.

The suspect was seen on surveillance video hugging the victim just minutes before the fatal shooting on May 30, 2021. (Philadelphia Police Department)

After getting shot, video shows the victim running down the street.   

Police described the suspect as a Black heavyset male with a full beard who appeared to be in his late 20s to early 30s.

Police described the suspect as a Black heavyset male with a full beard who appeared to be in his late 20s to early 30s. (Philadelphia Police Department)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police described the suspect as a Black heavyset male with a full beard who appeared to be in his late 20s to early 30s.