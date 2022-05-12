Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Philadelphia man killed in gas station ambush shooting in broad daylight

Brandon Dixon was at the Liberty gas station when the gunmen exited a vehicle and opened fire as customers were nearby

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Man killed in brazen ambush shooting at Philadelphia gas station Video

Man killed in brazen ambush shooting at Philadelphia gas station

Surveillance video captures a broad daylight shooting where Brandon Dixon, 30, was gunned down while at a gas station.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Philadelphia police are searching for two gunmen in connection with a broad daylight ambush shooting at a gas station that left a 30-year-old father dead. 

Brandon Dixon was at the Liberty gas station around 2 p.m. Monday when a red vehicle pulled into the station and two suspects got  out and began firing as customers were near gas pumps, according to surveillance footage. One appeared to be armed with a handgun while the other appeared to be holding a rifle. 

LEGALLY-ARMED PHILADELPHIA MAN TAKING SMOKE BREAK ‘TURNED THE TABLES’ ON ARMED WOULD-BE ROBBER

Two gunmen opened fire at a busy Philadelphia gas station Monday, leaving a man dead, police said.

Two gunmen opened fire at a busy Philadelphia gas station Monday, leaving a man dead, police said. (Philadelphia Police Department)

Other footage obtained by Fox Philadelphia showed Dixon standing at a pump when the sedan pulled up and the men opened fire. Dixon tried to run from the gunfire. 

He was struck and taken to Albert Einstein Hospital where he died, the Philadelphia Police Department said. The suspects were in a red 2009 Mazda 3 sedan with New Jersey license plates. 

After firing several rounds, the pair got back into the vehicle and fled. No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered. 

Dixon's mother, Lisa, told the news outlet her son was a loving father with a 5-year-old daughter. 

Brandon Dixon, 30, was shot and killed Monday at a busy Philadelphia gas station.

Brandon Dixon, 30, was shot and killed Monday at a busy Philadelphia gas station. (Courtesy of Lisa Dixon)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I don't know who's raising these children, but they don't care. They have no empathy," she said. "They have nothing in them. They don't care and they took my baby's life."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.