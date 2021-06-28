Philadelphia police officers come under gunfire while rendering aid to shooting victim: report

Philadelphia officers rendering aid to a shooting victim came under gunfire late Sunday, according to the city police department, as an unknown suspect unleashed a barrage of bullets in their direction.

Officers who responded around 11 p.m. Sunday to reports of gunfire in the 1600 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue in north Philadelphia found the 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest and were loading him into their police vehicle to be transported to the hospital when an unidentified suspect began firing at them, Fox 29 Philadelphia reported.

The officers took cover and headed toward where the bullets were coming from but did not discharge their firearms. No officers were injured in the incident. Two weapons were recovered from the scene, but no arrests have been made.

The shooting victim was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition as of Monday.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

It happened as hundreds of people were walking through the area after 22nd district officers broke up a nearby party, WPVI-TV reported. Dozens of officers had been called in from neighboring districts to help with crowd control before the shooting broke out.

Philadelphia, like many U.S. cities in wake of the tumultuous year of anti-police protests following George Floyd’s death, is plagued by rising gun violence entering the summer. It's one of 15 cities taking part of the community violence intervention collaborative announced by President Biden last week.

Monday alone saw a man shot and killed around 12:30 a.m. in Kensington under the El train. And another victim, a 15-year-old, was rushed to Einstein Medical Center in serious condition after being shot around 3 a.m. in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood.

Last weekend, there were at least 20 other people shot across Philadelphia, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Three of those people died of their injuries, while another four remain in critical condition.

Not including the death of a 10-year-old boy – who investigators believe accidentally shot himself in the head after discovering the loaded weapon in his north Philadelphia home Saturday – there were 19 victims of gun violence recorded by police across the city from 5 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

Victims included an 18-year-old who died after being shot in the face, stomach and an arm around 1:17 a.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Memphis Street in Kensington. A 16-year-old survived after being shot in a leg hours later around 4:09 a.m. in the Mill Creek section of West Philadelphia.

A triple shooting that happened before 8 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Ruth Street in Kensington left a 24-year-old and a 26-year-old in stable condition. The third male victim, age 25, was in critical condition after being shot twice in the stomach.

That wasn’t the first triple shooting of the weekend, as a prior incident that happened around 9 p.m. Friday in the Cobbs Creek section of West Philadelphia left two victims, ages 52 and 22 in stable condition, and a third victim police believe to be between 30 and 40 years old in critical condition.

Two teenagers were wounded in a double shooting Saturday at 9:54 p.m. in the 2800 block of N. Bambrey Street in north Philadelphia: a 17-year-old was shot in both legs and a 16-year-old shot in an arm. Both survived and were listed in stable condition.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the head at 7:57 p.m. Friday on Windrim Avenue in Logan. A 24-year-old man shot once in the neck on the 500 block of Pierce Street at 8:13 p.m. Saturday was pronounced dead an hour later after the incident in the Southwark section of south Philadelphia.