Philadelphia police looking for biker seen kicking in car's windshield during altercation with driver: video

A motorcycle driver was captured on video kicking in the back windshield of a car in Philadelphia during a dispute with the driver of the vehicle.

The incident took place at about 9 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of South Penn Square, according to Philadelphia police.

Police believe the suspect, who is still on the loose, was carrying a handgun. Photos were released by the department Monday night pointing to a tattoo on the biker's right forearm and a gold decal on the helmet in hopes of identifying the individual.

The biker is wanted for vandalism and aggravated assault. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact police.

PHILADELPHIA LOOTING ARRESTS CONTINUE TO PILE UP AS DA'S OFFICE AND POLICE REVIEW EVIDENCE

Video of the incident shows the suspect in a large group of people riding motorcycles and ATVs in the Center City neighborhood. During a stop at a red light, the driver of an ATV and the driver of a red sedan appear to become involved in a verbal altercation.

The driver of the sedan, Nikki Bullock, told FOX 29 Philadelphia she was out delivering orders for Uber Eats with her friend in the front seat and two children in the back seats when her vehicle was sideswiped by the suspect. She said both the suspect and an ATV driver then started to argue with her.

"We were arguing back and forth because he hit the car, so after that his friend in front of me, he was arguing with me and while I'm arguing with his friend, he jumped off the bike, jumped on the back of the car and kicked the windshield in," Bullock told the outlet.

Video shows the suspect, who was stopped directly behind the ATV, hop off his motorcycle and jump onto the back of Bullock's car and kick in the back windshield. Bullock can be seen getting out of her car and confronting the suspect, who she said pointed a handgun in her face.

"I didn't see [the gun] hit the floor at all until he picked it up," Bullock said. "He pointed it at me, I couldn't hear anything he was saying, I was screaming at him."

PHILADELPHIA POLICE FATALLY SHOOT SUSPECTED QUADRUPLE SHOOTER

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As the suspect was walking back to his motorcycle, he headbutted and shoved the victim, who then shoved him back as he attempted to hop onto his bike.

"He pointed [the gun] at me, and then he put it away, and I was like 'whatever, shoot me then, you’re not going to shoot me' and then he headbutted me with the helmet, and we were just going back-and-forth after that," Bullock said.

The other people in Bullock's car were not hurt during the incident. She said several people have reached out offering to help pay for a new windshield and a few auto glass replacement companies have offered their services.