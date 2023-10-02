Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia

Philadelphia police fatally shoot suspected quadruple shooter

Identities of both the suspect and the victims, who were reportedly related, were not disclosed

Associated Press
Published
Philadelphia police officers on Monday shot and killed a man suspected in a quadruple shooting hours earlier that left three people dead, authorities said.

The quadruple shooting took place shortly before 5 a.m. in the Lawncrest section of northeast Philadelphia. The police department's interim commissioner, John Stanford, said police responding to a home found three people dead and one person wounded who was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

BLUE CITY POLICE CHIEF RESIGNED AFTER BEING 'HAMSTRUNG' BY CITY HALL'S CRIME POLICIES: MAYORAL CANDIDATE

Pennsylvania Fox News graphic

A man who is suspected of fatally shooting three people was fatally shot by police officers in Philadelphia. 

Three hours later, in the East Mount Airy section of northwest Philadelphia, officers tried to pull over a vehicle reported fleeing the shooting location, Stanford said. The man in the vehicle, believed to be responsible for the shooting, fired at least one round at police, and officers returned fire, hitting him, Stanford said. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead a little more than an hour later. One officer had minor injuries to a hand from broken glass.

The names of the suspect and the shooting victims, who Stanford said were related, were not immediately released.