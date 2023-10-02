Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Philadelphia

Philadelphia looting arrests continue to pile up as DA's office and police review evidence

Philadelphia police arrest 72 people on charges including burglary, conspiracy and criminal mischief

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
Flash mob loots multiple stores in Philadelphia Video

Flash mob loots multiple stores in Philadelphia

FOX News correspondent Eric Shawn reports on how Philadelphia retail stores were ransacked on ‘Special Report.’

Authorities in Philadelphia have arrested and charged over 70 people in connection to the multi-day crime spree that devastated and destroyed many businesses throughout the city last week.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, members of his office, and additional city officials spoke with reporters on Monday morning to provide an update on the multi-day crime spree.

Clint Orem, acting chief of the DA’s Office’s charging unit, told reporters that 61 adults were arrested and charged with various crimes, mainly consisting of felony burglary, felony conspiracy and criminal mischief, ranging from misdemeanors to felonies.

PHILADELPHIA SWARMED BY ALLEGED JUVENILE LOOTERS TARGETING THE APPLE STORE, LULULEMON, FOOTLOCKER AND OTHERS

A broken window

Shown is the aftermath of ransacked liquor store in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. Police say groups of teenagers swarmed into stores across Philadelphia in an apparently coordinated effort, stuffed bags with merchandise and fled.  (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Two firearms were recovered during the first night, one of which was possessed by a juvenile.

According to Orem, five juveniles were arrested that first night.

On the second night, the Philadelphia Police Department arrested six adults on charges including felony burglary, felony conspiracy and criminal mischief.

HUNDREDS OF BUSINESSES TO GO ON STRIKE OVER RAMPANT VIOLENT CRIME PLAGUING CALIFORNIA CITY

Clothes in a pile outside a Lululemon on a Philadelphia street during mass looting events

Philadelphia Police sit outside the Lululemon store on Wednesday morning, Sept. 27, 2023, in Philadelphia. A flash mob-style ransacking and vandalism to downtown stores Tuesday night came after a peaceful protest over a judge’s decision to dismiss murder and other charges against a Philadelphia police officer who shot and killed a driver, Eddie Irizarry, through a rolled-up window.  (Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Orem said the DA’s office is collaborating with the police department and going through the many pieces of video evidence collected, as well as affidavits, adding that he expects the number of arrests and charges to continue to increase.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner John Stanford was not at the press conference Monday, but Krasner read a statement from the commissioner.

"The criminal behavior of looting, burglary, theft and vandalism that we experienced as a city early last week, will not be tolerated," Stanford said in the statement delivered by the DA.

MUSK SAYS ‘AMERICA IS GOING FULL JOKER’ AFTER WATCHING PEOPLE LOOT STORES IN PHILADELPHIA

Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner

Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner gives an update on arrests involving looting that took place last week at several stores. (Philadelphia DA's Office Facebook Video)

Stanford also said his department has made dozens of arrests and continues to work with the DA’s office, as both are committed to ensuring the safety of the businesses and community.

The chaos started just hours after a judge dismissed charges against former police officer Mark Dial in the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry.

Video footage showed crowds of people ransacking an Apple Store and walking out with iPads, iPhones and more.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Looting also took place at places like Lululemon and Footlocker.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.