Chicago
Published

Chicago-area sees three armored truck heists on same day

Chicago police investigating robberies of three armored trucks on same day

By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten | Fox News
Chicago police are investigating three armored truck robberies that occurred just hours apart Wednesday.

The back-to-back-to-back incidents occurred in Chicago, Lansing and Calumet City.

According to the Chicago Police Department, at approximately 1:20 p.m., two unknown suspects approached a male victim unloading a Brink's armored truck

Police told Fox News Digital that the two suspects pulled out guns and demanded the victim's vehicle.

Police responded to reports of an armed robbery in Chicago on Wednesday afternoon. Police said that two armed suspects demanded that the driver of the Brink's armored truck get out of the truck while the thieves stole $400,000.

Police responded to reports of an armed robbery in Chicago on Wednesday afternoon. Police said that two armed suspects demanded that the driver of the Brink's armored truck get out of the truck while the thieves stole $400,000.

A witness said that one of the suspects held the driver at gunpoint while the other removed boxes of money from the armored vehicle.

"The man took out a bag and two really, really, big boxes of money," the witness told FOX 32 Chicago.

Images of the two suspects in the armed robbery in Chicago on Wednesday, April 12.

Images of the two suspects in the armed robbery in Chicago on Wednesday, April 12.

The two thieves stole approximately $400,000 from the armored truck, before being intercepted by authorities, FOX 32 Chicago confirmed.

The male suspects fled the scene of the crime with the Brink's truck, but only made it a few miles away before Chicago police intercepted them.

Aerial view of the armed robbery in Calumet City, a suburb of Chicago, Illinois.

Aerial view of the armed robbery in Calumet City, a suburb of Chicago, Illinois.

Earlier in the day, police responded to two similar robberies in Lansing and Calumet City.

At 9:30 a.m., at a Pete's Fresh Market in Calumet City, another armored truck was robbed. 

According to FOX 32 Chicago, there were multiple offenders involved. 

Meanwhile, in the Chicago suburb of Lansing, another robbery involving a Brink's truck occurred. 

Police have not released details of the incident, or how much money was stolen. 

It's not yet known if the robberies are related.