Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime

Philadelphia police ID murder suspect on the run in journalist killing, both were 'acquaintances,' cops say

Philadelphia police said Josh Kruger, 39, was trying to help Robert Davis 'get through life' and that the pair were acquittances but have not found a motive

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Rich liberals do not feel pain, suffering from their policies: Dagen McDowell Video

Rich liberals do not feel pain, suffering from their policies: Dagen McDowell

FOX Business anchor Dagen McDowell and retired NYPD detective Dr. Oscar Odom join ‘The Story’ to discuss the violent crime crippling America’s cities and what policies led to it.

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 19-year-old suspect in the death of Philadelphia journalist Josh Kruger, who was shot and killed inside his home this week.

The Philadelphia Police Department identified the suspect as Robert Davis, who is considered "armed and dangerous," police Lt. Hamilton Marshmond said Friday. Davis is wanted on suspicion of murder of other offenses. 

Authorities are asking him to surrender. Investigators said Davis and Kruger were acquaintances, without going into specifics. 

LAWYER FOR LOOTER KNOWN AS ‘MEATBALL’ CLAIMS CRITICISM AGAINST LIVE-STREAMER IS RACIST

A split image of Robert Davis and Josh Kruger

Robert Davis, 19, has been identified as the suspected killer of Philadelphia journalist Josh Kruger.  (Philadelphia Police Department / Handout)

"At this time I believe that Mr. Kruger was trying to help Mr. Davis and they were acquaintances," Marshmond said. "He was just trying to help him just get through life."

Marshmond said a motive for the killing has not been determined. Davis is known to the police department, he said. 

Police responded to reports of gunshots inside Kruger’s apartment Monday and found that he was shot seven times through the chest and abdomen. Kruger was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center but pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Investigators received several tips from family and friends and recovered video footage prior to the killing that led to the arrest of Davis, Marshmond said. 

Kruger, 39, a prominent supporter of the LGBTQ community, was a journalist and former Philadelphia Office of Homeless Services spokesperson who wrote for a variety of outlets including The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Philadelphia Citizen and LGBTQ Nation. 

Josh Kruger and the Philadelphia skyline at night

Philadelphia journalist Josh Kruger was shot and killed in his home according to police. (Handout/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a statement earlier this week, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Kruger "lifted up the most vulnerable and stigmatized people in our communities."

"As an openly queer writer who wrote about his own journey surviving substance use disorder and homelessness, it was encouraging to see Josh join the (Mayor Jim) Kenney administration as a spokesperson for the Office of Homeless Services. Josh deserved to write the ending of his personal story."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.