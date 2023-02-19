Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Philadelphia
Published

Philadelphia police find '18-inch' pipe bomb behind Catholic church

The surrounding streets were shut down while a bomb squad responded to the scene

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
NYC Catholic church receives threats amid Roe v. Wade protests Video

NYC Catholic church receives threats amid Roe v. Wade protests

St. Patricks Old Cathedral's Rev. Brian Graebe says nearly 100 pro-choice activists targeted his church's monthly demonstration at a Planned Parenthood in New York city

An 18-inch pipe bomb was discovered behind a Catholic church in Philadelphia Sunday afternoon, prompting the bomb squad to respond to the scene. 

A passerby found a PVC pipe with capped ends and black powder behind a church just before 1:40 p.m., Philadelphia police said

St. Dominic Parish in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. 

St. Dominic Parish in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.  (WTXF-TV)

The St. Dominic Catholic Church is located on Frankford Ave between Benson St and Blakiston Ln. The surrounding streets were shut down while a bomb squad responded to the scene. 

RECENT VANDALISM OF CATHOLIC CHURCHES A RESULT OF POLITICAL RHETORIC AND POP CULTURE, SAYS RAYMOND ARROYO

Philadelphia police said the pipe bomb was removed and taken back to headquarters. No injuries were reported. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to St. Dominic’s for comment but did not hear back before publication.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The pipe bomb’s discovery comes a day after David O’Connell, the Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, was shot and killed.  

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 