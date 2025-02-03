Philadelphia plane crash investigators recover medical jet's black box

Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Philadelphia

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) published video showing officials at the site of the fatal Jan. 31 plane crash in Philadelphia, which killed at least seven people and injured 22 others.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said they have recovered the black box from the deadly Jan. 31 Learjet 55 plane crash in Philadelphia.

The announcement, made on Sunday, said investigators located the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) eight feet below the site of the initial impact. 

Investigators also found the aircraft's enhanced ground proximity warning system (EGPWS), which the NTSB said "could also contain flight data."

"Both components will be sent to the NTSB Vehicle Recorders Laboratory in Washington, DC for evaluation," a statement said. "NTSB investigators have recovered both engines. Wreckage recovery continues tomorrow and all of the wreckage will be sent to a secure location in Delaware for further examination."

Jet Rescue Air Ambulance black box

Jet Rescue Air Ambulance said this black box is similar to the black box on the doomed jet that crashed in Philadelphia on jan. 31, 2025. (Jet Rescue Air Ambulance)

Flight data recorders and CVRs are tools that help investigators reconstruct the events that led up to a plane crash. They are orange to make them easier to find in wreckage, and are usually installed in a plane's tail section, which is considered the most survivable part of the aircraft, according to the NTSB's website.

The Jet Rescue Air Ambulance crash that took place near the Roosevelt Mall killed at least seven people and injured 22 others.

Philadelphia plane crash fire

First responders work the scene after a small plane crashed in Philadelphia, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (Matt Rourke)

Four crew members and two passengers – a pediatric patient and her mother – were on the plane that was headed to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri, the company said. They were all Mexican nationals.

A person in a car was the seventh fatal victim of the fiery crash.

Philadelphia crash scene daytime look

Investigators work the scene after a small plane crashed in Philadelphia, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (Matt Rourke)

Philadelphia plane crash scene night time

The scene near Roosevelt Boulevard after a small plane crashed near Roosevelt Mall, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Philadelphia. (Steven M. Falk/The Philadelphia Inquirer)

Meanwhile, 38-year-old Jason Rodriguez – who was in the area at the time of the crash – remains missing, according to FOX 29. His family says he was shopping when they last heard from him.

Fox News' Andrea Margolis, Greg Wehner and the Associated Press contributed to this report. 