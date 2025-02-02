Eerie photos show interior of doomed medevac jet that crashed in Philadelphia

The operator of a medevac jet that crashed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Friday evening released new photos showing the interior of the aircraft before the deadly crash.

Jet Rescue Air, the company operating the medical transport that crashed and killed at least seven people, while injuring 19 others, released three photos of the plane's interior.

The company’s spokesperson told Fox News, "those are the pics of the actual aircraft’s interior. You can see its setup. We call it ‘flying ICU setting.’"

The photos show a stretcher for the patient, which is covered in a white sheet and surrounded by various pieces of medical equipment used to track vitals and care for the patient.

There are two seats positioned next to and facing the stretcher, with two others near the foot of the stretcher.

The company also provided a picture of a black box similar to the one from the jet, which has yet to be recovered from the crash site.

"This picture is a voice recorder," Jet Rescue Air Ambulance said. "It records the conversations with the pilots at the tower as well as pilots and co-pilots amongst themselves. This is what we’re looking for. The plane has an identical box to this. This is not the box from the plane."

On Friday, Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, said its Learjet 55 crashed while departing from Northeast Philadelphia Airport around 6:30 p.m. The incident happened on a street near Roosevelt Mall.

Four crew members and two passengers – a pediatric patient and her mother – were on the plane that was headed to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri, the company said. They were all Mexican nationals.

Shai Gold, managing director of corporate strategy and communications for Air Ambulance, previously told ABC 6 news there was "absolutely no indication" of any issues with the plane prior to the crash.

The maintenance records of the airplane were "impeccable" and the company goes by the book, following manufacturer specifications, according to Gold.

He added that the entire crew onboard was top-notch.

"The flight team [is] very experienced," Gold said. "We pick the best of the best to fly those air ambulances. These are very careful, very seasoned individuals."

