Philadelphia man surrenders to police after allegedly dragging cop with Tesla vehicle during stop

The suspect charged with injuring a Philadelphia police officer at a traffic stop and speeding off has turned himself over to authorities.

Eddy Brito-Almonte, 20, is accused of dragging a police officer with his vehicle on Monday during an investigation of his silver Tesla sedan.

"[Brito-Almonte] is in custody," Cpl. Jasmine Reilly of the Philadelphia Police Department told Fox News Digital on Wednesday. "He turned himself in to Philadelphia police overnight."

The Philadelphia Police Department reports that the injured officer, a highway patrolman, pulled Brito-Almonte over after witnessing him run a stop sign on the 5400 block of Charles Street in the Wissinoming neighborhood.

One of the officers investigating the car claims to have spotted a handgun inside the vehicle and reached to confiscate it.

Police say Brito-Almonte then allegedly accelerated the vehicle and took off as the officer tried to hold on and was dragged for half a block.

The officer, who was transported to the Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital by the Medic Unit, suffered a broken leg and is now in recovery at home, according to authorities.

According to police, the vehicle was recovered on Tuesday six miles from the scene in North Philadelphia. Surveillance footage reportedly shows Brito-Almonte exiting the vehicle and abandoning it approximately 30 minutes after the incident.

An arrest warrant was issued for Brito-Almonte on Tuesday afternoon, charging him with simple assault, fleeing police, aggravated assault with a vehicle, violation of the firearms act and more.

Brito-Almonte turned himself in Tuesday evening, according to the Philadelphia Police Department. He is currently being held in police custody.