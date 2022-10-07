Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

Philadelphia man shot in the back of head at recreation center, police say

Philadelphia last month enacted a ban prohibiting firearms in city recreation spaces that has since been put on hold after a judge ruled against it

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 7

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A man was shot in the head late Wednesday night at a Philadelphia recreation center and is fighting for his life. 

Police officers responded to the Stenton Park Recreation Center around 9:30 p.m. and found a gunshot victim with a wound to the back of the head, Fox Philadelphia reported. He was lying on a pathway between a basketball court and a playground. 

The victim, identified as 35-year-old Hank Holloway-Bryant, was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center in critical condition. 

18-YEAR-OLD SHOT TWICE IN PHILLY CITY HALL TRAIN STATION: POLICE

Philadelphia police outside the Stenton Park Recreation Center where a man was shot in the head Wednesday night. 

Philadelphia police outside the Stenton Park Recreation Center where a man was shot in the head Wednesday night.  (Fox Philadelphia)

Investigators found seven shell casings in the area where Holloway-Bryant was found. They believe he was chased by the shooter, the news outlet reported. No arrests have been made. 

The shootings came days after a judge granted an injunction preventing the city from moving forward with a firearms ban at city parks and recreation facilities. 

Mayor Jim Kenney issued an executive order last month following the killing of a city recreation worker. The injunction stemmed from a lawsuit filed by Gun Owners of America against the city.

