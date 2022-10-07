Philadelphia man shot in the back of head at recreation center, police say

A man was shot in the head late Wednesday night at a Philadelphia recreation center and is fighting for his life.

Police officers responded to the Stenton Park Recreation Center around 9:30 p.m. and found a gunshot victim with a wound to the back of the head, Fox Philadelphia reported. He was lying on a pathway between a basketball court and a playground.

The victim, identified as 35-year-old Hank Holloway-Bryant, was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center in critical condition.

18-YEAR-OLD SHOT TWICE IN PHILLY CITY HALL TRAIN STATION: POLICE

Investigators found seven shell casings in the area where Holloway-Bryant was found. They believe he was chased by the shooter, the news outlet reported. No arrests have been made.

The shootings came days after a judge granted an injunction preventing the city from moving forward with a firearms ban at city parks and recreation facilities.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mayor Jim Kenney issued an executive order last month following the killing of a city recreation worker. The injunction stemmed from a lawsuit filed by Gun Owners of America against the city.