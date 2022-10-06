Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia
Published

18-year-old shot twice in Philly City Hall train station: police

The SEPTA station victim is reportedly in stable condition

Ronn Blitzer
By Ronn Blitzer | Fox News
The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating an incident in which an 18-year-old was reportedly shot twice in a train station early Thursday morning.

According to local Fox29, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said the victim was shot in the leg and foot. The shooting allegedly took place at the City Hall SEPTA station on the Market Frankford line.

Police recovered two spent shell casings from the scene, the local station reported. Fox News reached out to the Philadelphia Police for more information, but they did not immediately respond.

According to local WCAU, Small said the 18-year-old male victim approached a police officer in the station at approximately 4 a.m., saying he had just been shot. The unidentified man was then rushed to a nearby hospital. He is reported to be in stable condition.

PHILADELPHIA POLICE LOOKING  FOR TEEN  IN AMBUSH SHOOTING THAT KILLED FOOTBALL PLAYER, HURT 4 TEENS

Police reportedly viewed surveillance footage and said, according to WCAU, that a fight took place in the underground station, and it apparently led to the shooting.

The incident comes as Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner faces criticism – as well as an investigation and calls for impeachment – over his crime policies during a wave that has seen 1,000 killings and a record 1,000 carjackings in 2022.

PHILADELPHIA JUDGE BLOCKS MAYOR'S ORDER BANNING GUNS IN CITY REC AREAS

Police investigate shooting at Philadelphia City Hall SEPTA Station early Thursday morning (Fox Philadelphia)

Krasner was held in contempt of the state House for failing to comply with a subpoena for records related to crime in the city. Krasner's office called the actions against him a "politically motivated effort to remove twice elected chief prosecutor Larry Krasner from office — despite there being no allegation of crime or official misconduct[.]" The DA's legal team criticized the subpoena for seeking records, including grand jury materials, which are secret.

The three Republican lawmakers leading the impeachment effort said in June that impeachment is not something they take lightly and that their decision is "due to the willful refusal by District Attorney Krasner to enforce existing law."

Krasner said in September the idea that a chief prosecutor should be held responsible for crime is "absurd."

Ronn Blitzer is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics and breaking news. 