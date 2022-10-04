Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia judge blocks mayor's order banning guns in city rec areas

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney issued the order amid surging gun violence and after a city recreation worker was shot and killed days earlier

A Philadelphia judge issued a permanent injunction against the mayor's executive order banning guns in the city's recreation areas and buildings amid surging gun violence. 

The ruling was issued Monday in response to a lawsuit from Gun Owners of America following Mayor Jim Kenney's order that would have prohibited firearms and other weapons from parks, athletic spaces, playgrounds and pools across Philadelphia. 

"All of the anti-gun municipalities across the Commonwealth need to understand the message from this case: Gun Owners of America will not tolerate illegal bans, prohibitions, or restrictions on the Second Amendment in violation of Pennsylvania law. We stopped Mayor Kenney in less than a week, and we will do the same to you," Val Finnell, Pennsylvania Director of GOA, said in a statement. 

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney talks to reporters Tuesday about an executive order banning guns and other deadly weapons from city recreation facilities, including rec center buildings, courts, fields, playgrounds, and pools. (Fox Philadelphia)

Kenney's executive order came days after city recreation worker Tiffany Fletcher was shot and killed while working. The mother of three was struck by a bullet during a shootout. 

The order would have also prevented legal owners from carrying their weapons in recreation areas. 

"Even if you have a permit to carry, and you go on those premises, then you've got a problem with me," Philadelphia County District Attorney Larry Krasner said at the time. 

The city has not said if it will appeal the ruling. 

"We are reviewing today's decision and are disappointed by the outcome, which as it stands prevents City employees from making the reasonable request that anyone with a firearm or deadly weapon leave a recreation facility," a spokesperson from the mayor's office said Monday.

Since 2019, there have been 300 reported gun violence incidents at city recreation facilities, the mayor's office said. The statement noted that the executive order was intended "to prevent the senseless violence that is interfering with the safety of children, families and staff in what must be safe places."

