Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Philadelphia
Published

Philadelphia DHS worker arrested, charged in connection to toddler's death

Police say Jendayi Mawusi, 25, is charged with third-degree murder in the death of Hope Jones

Sarah Rumpf
By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
close
5 injured after shooting erupts near West Philadelphia playground, police say Video

5 injured after shooting erupts near West Philadelphia playground, police say

Authorities say five people were hurt when nearly 100 shots were fired near a playground in West Philadelphia on Tuesday night. 

A child welfare caseworker turned herself in to Philadelphia police to face charges in connection with the death of a 3-year-old girl from July.

On Monday, Jendayi Mawusi, 25, surrendered to police and was charged with third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child with her involvement in the death of Hope Jones. 

Kiana Casey, 21, is charged in the death of a 3-year-old girl who was in her care.

Kiana Casey, 21, is charged in the death of a 3-year-old girl who was in her care. (Philadelphia Police Department )

Mawusi was the contracted social worker in charge of monitoring the welfare of the child while under the supervision of Jones' foster parent, Kiana Casey.

CHICAGO VIOLENCE ERUPTS OVER HOLIDAY WEEKEND; 30 PEOPLE SHOT, 2 FATALLY

"Mawusi’s final visit to Casey’s home as a Case Manager was on July 12, 2022 – shortly before emergency responders were called to the home and tried heroically to save 3-year-old Hope Jones’s life." the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office said on Tuesday. "As a Case Manager, Mawusi was a state-mandated reporter, meaning she was legally obligated to make a report if she had reasonable cause to suspect that Jones was a victim of child abuse. We allege that Mawusi repeatedly failed to investigate and intervene during what should have been obvious signs of physical harm inflicted on Hope Jones during her tragically short life."

On July 23, Philadelphia Police were called to Casey's home. Authorities found 3-year-old Jones unconscious. 

Police rushed her to a local hospital, but she was pronounced dead a short time later.

A Philadelphia Medical Examiner later determined that the cause of Jones's death was blunt force trauma.

The Philadelphia Police Department is the oldest city police agency in the US (formed 1751).

The Philadelphia Police Department is the oldest city police agency in the US (formed 1751). (iStock)

An autopsy found that Jones had numerous contusions and hemorrhages across her body, particularly on her arms and legs.

The medical examiner’s report concluded that the injuries were in various stages of healing at the time of her death, indicating that she had been severely abused and assaulted on multiple occasions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In July, Casey, was charged third-degree murder, aggravated assault of a child, and endangering the welfare of a child. 

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 