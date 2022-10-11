Expand / Collapse search
Chicago
Published

Chicago violence erupts over holiday weekend; 30 people shot, 2 fatally

One murder victim in Chicago had approximately 16 bullet wounds, police say

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A violent holiday weekend in Chicago ended with more than two dozen shooting victims and three murders, including a man found dead with approximately 16 bullet wounds, authorities said.

The eruption of violence occurred throughout the city between 6 p.m. Friday and 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Chicago police said Tuesday morning.

In total, there were 29 shooting incidents and 30 shooting victims. Police said three people were murdered, including two who were fatally shot.

One murder victim, a 38-year-old man, was shot in the chest during a physical altercation with a 24-year-old male in the 400 block of South Wells Street. The victim was pronounced dead at Northwestern Hospital and the suspect was taken into custody.

Police were investigating after shots were fired at a busy intersection in Chicago's River North neighborhood early Monday. Three people self-transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Murders in the Central Police District were up 129% from a year ago, the Chicago Sun-Times reported, citing police data.

The other murder occurred around 7:50 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of South Springfield Avenue, police said. An unknown male was found unresponsive on the sidewalk with approximately 16 gunshot wounds to his body.

Police reported that 30 people were shot over the holiday weekend in Chicago.

Last weekend, Chicago saw 34 people shot, including a 3-year-old boy fatally shot in an officer-involved shooting that left a suspect dead. 