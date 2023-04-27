Philadelphia customs agents seize 6 gallons of liquid known as ‘coma in a bottle’ bound for Florida

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Philadelphia seized six gallons of an industrial chemical solvent known as "coma in a bottle" or "liquid ecstasy" from France.

The liquid, gamma Butyrolactone, or GBL, arrived in two separate shipments from Europe, and were destined to an address in Hillsborough County, Florida.

BIDEN ADMIN WARNS MIGRANTS THAT ENTERING ILLEGALLY ‘WILL RESULT IN REMOVAL' AMID FEARS OF POST-TITLE 42 SURGE

Inside each shipment was single clear plastic jug filled with an opaque liquid. Officers say they used a handheld elemental isotope analysis tool that identified the liquid, which the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration lists as a Schedule 1 controlled substance.

GBL chemical analogue of gamma-hydroxybutyric acid (GHB), a highly addictive central nervous system depressant that can result in severe health consequences, including respiratory distress, coma, and death.

GHB is used by sexual predators as a date-rape drug, and by bodybuilders to increase growth hormone, authorities said.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shipments.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Customs and Border Protection will continue to use our border security authority to search suspect international parcels and intercept dangerous products that could seriously harm American citizens. This is a mission and responsibility that we take very seriously," said Rene Ortega, acting area port director for CBP’s Area Port of Philadelphia.