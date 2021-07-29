Girlfriend of man accused in cheesesteak shop slay charged with murder

The girlfriend of a suspect accused of fatally shooting a New Jersey man outside a Philadelphia cheesesteak shop has also been charged with murder, police said.

Jamie Frick, 36, of Newmanstown, Pennsylvania, was charged Tuesday with murder and tampering with evidence in the July 22 shooting death of David Padro Jr., a 23-year-old Camden man who was gunned down outside Pat’s King of Steaks following a brawl with another customer, Paul Burkert, 36, police said Wednesday.

A Philadelphia police spokesman said there was no additional information to provide when asked what role Frick allegedly had in Padro’s slaying.

Her attorney did not immediately reply to a request for comment, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Wednesday.

Sources told WPVI Frick did not fire the gun that killed Padro, but she had "enough involvement in the case" to lead to murder charges against her. She’s currently being held without bail, the station reported.

Video of the fight between Padro and Burkert — which witnesses said started over a parking spot — shows Padro charging into the Reading, Pennsylvania, man before the pair trade punches as witnesses look on.

Padro got Burkert into a headlock at one point before the men go off-camera and a single gunshot is heard. Police said Padro was shot in the lower back and later died at a hospital.

Burkert has been charged with murder, reckless endangering, tampering with evidence, conspiracy and weapons offenses in the slaying. The man’s attorney, Chuck Peruto, has said he intends to argue that Burkert acted in self-defense during the deadly brawl.

"If you’re met with deadly force, you can use deadly force," Peruto told WPVI. "We will argue in this case that my client was getting choked out."

Peruto said Burkert thought his life was in danger once Padro put him in a headlock.

"When he finally broke free, he had enough air to shoot the guy because he couldn’t go through it again," Peruto continued. "He didn’t know if the guy was going to choke him again."

But Burkert was barred from possessing a firearm after pleading guilty to a felony drug charge in Pennsylvania two years ago, the Inquirer reported.

"There’s no question in my mind he’s going to pay the penalty for carrying an illegal firearm," Peruto told WPVI of Burkert.

Padro’s girlfriend, meanwhile, claims the pair started arguing over a minor parking spat before Burkert "provoked" him.

"There was an altercation over a car door," Amber McShane told WPVI. "It was ridiculous."

The squabble was seemingly coming to an end just as the pair went off-camera, McShane said.

"It was just a fistfight," McShane said. "It wasn’t anything serious. It happens all the time."