Philadelphia bans ski masks: ‘No discernible public or private good’

Philadelphia on Thursday banned ski masks and other facial coverings in the city on the grounds that most crime there has been committed by suspects wearing them.

The vote passed 13-2 despite some opposition, per FOX 29.

"We must send a message that masks are of no discernible public or private good when they just create fear and anxiety," Councilmember Anthony Phillips said.

The new law prohibits people from wearing ski masks in parks, schools, or on public transportation. Those caught wearing a ski mask risk a $250 fine — $2,000 if committing a crime.

The law allows some exceptions for religious purposes.

It has seen broad support from law enforcement. Opponents, such as the ACLU, have argued that it could violate free expression rights and unfairly target youths.

The bill now goes to Mayor James Kenney’s desk for his signature.