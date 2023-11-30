Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME

Philadelphia bans ski masks: ‘No discernible public or private good’

The law allows some exceptions for religious purposes

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Philadelphia on Thursday banned ski masks and other facial coverings in the city on the grounds that most crime there has been committed by suspects wearing them. 

The vote passed 13-2 despite some opposition, per FOX 29

"We must send a message that masks are of no discernible public or private good when they just create fear and anxiety," Councilmember Anthony Phillips said. 

Surveillance video from Philadelphia gas station

Philadelphia police are looking for four men who tried to steal an ATM at gunpoint (Philadelphia Police Department)

DISGRUNTLED WAWA CUSTOMER IN FLORIDA ATTACKS COUPLE WITH WINE BOTTLE AFTER THEY REFUSED TO PAY FOR IT: POLICE

The new law prohibits people from wearing ski masks in parks, schools, or on public transportation. Those caught wearing a ski mask risk a $250 fine — $2,000 if committing a crime. 

The law allows some exceptions for religious purposes. 

It has seen broad support from law enforcement. Opponents, such as the ACLU, have argued that it could violate free expression rights and unfairly target youths. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The bill now goes to Mayor James Kenney’s desk for his signature. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 