Disgruntled Wawa customer in Florida attacks couple with wine bottle after they refused to pay for it: police

Police said that the woman became upset that the couple would not pay for her bottle of wine

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
A Florida woman became irate after a couple refused to pay for her gas station bottle of wine and allegedly used it as a weapon to strike it on a woman's head and knocking her boyfriend out cold.

Police in Sanford, Florida, said Angelique Dion Glenn, 31, was arrested Thursday after a couple mistakenly paid for her bottle of wine at the gas station chain.

A woman who was with her boyfriend told police that Glenn had accidentally placed her wine bottle with their order. 

Once the couple realized they paid for Glenn's wine, they asked for a refund, FOX 35 reported.

Angelique Dion Glenn mugshot

Angelique Dion Glenn, 31, was arrested on two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. (Seminole County Sheriff's Office)

Glenn allegedly became agitated and told the couple, "why can't you just pay for my bottle of wine," police said. 

She then began to threaten the woman and her boyfriend before taking a wine bottle and striking the woman in the head with it, police said.

wine

A woman was arrested after a couple refused to pay for her bottle of wine at a gas station chain. (iStock)

Glenn carried on, striking the woman's boyfriend over the head with the wine bottle and knocking him out, FOX 35 said, citing police records.

Glenn allegedly continued to make threats toward the woman's boyfriend, threatening to kill them and attempted to hit them with the wine bottle again as she was retreating to the parking lot. 

Wawa convenience store

A Wawa convenience store and gas station in Orlando, Fla. (Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images/File)

According to police, Glenn called an Uber who refused to drive her, so she left the gas station by foot. 

Glenn was arrested on two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and booked at the Seminole County Jail.

