Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Philadelphia
Published

Philadelphia: 13-year-old boy shot in the head is in critical conditional, 2 arrested, police say

The unidentified 13-year-old victim was shot in the head and is in critical condition

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
close
CNN's Brian Stelter suggests crime concerns are part of 'Republican narrative' Video

CNN's Brian Stelter suggests crime concerns are part of 'Republican narrative'

During "Reliable Sources" on Sunday, CNN host Brian Stelter suggested that worrying about crime was part of a Republican narrative.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Philadelphia police officers arrested two suspects Sunday evening following a shooting incident that left a 13-year-old boy in the hospital, police said.

Elijah Simmons, 19, and Caresa McFarland, 32, were both arrested following the incident, which happened Saturday, and face different charges in connection to the shooting, Fox 29 of Philadelphia reported.

The unidentified 13-year-old victim was shot in the head Saturday and was transported to a local hospital, police said. He remains in critical condition.

PHILADELPHIA GUN VIOLENCE: BOY, 13, SHOT WHILE SITTING IN PARKED CAR, TEEN KILLED WALKING HOME FROM SCHOOL

The boy was not a target of the shooting and his injury is believed to be an accident, police said.

Simmons was charged with aggravated assault while McFaland was charged with reckless endangerment, according to KYW-TV.

Elijah Simmons (left) and Caresa McFarland (right) were arrested and charged in connection with the shooting of a 13-year-old boy. (Philadelphia Police Department)

Elijah Simmons (left) and Caresa McFarland (right) were arrested and charged in connection with the shooting of a 13-year-old boy. (Philadelphia Police Department) (Philadelphia Police Department)

The incident may have been connected to a carjacking that reportedly happened at the same time, but police have not provided additional details.

PHILADELPHIA CARJACKING SURGE DUE TO LENIENT DA POLICIES, REQUIRES TASK FORCE CRACKDOWN: FORMER TOP OFFICIAL

Also on Sunday, Philadelphia police officers responded to a fatal drive-by shooting incident, shooting at the suspects as they escaped the scene, KYW-TV reported.

 

The two officers were reportedly investigating an unrelated homicide when they witnessed three suspects in an SUV repeatedly and fatally shoot a 31-year-old man, police said. The victim was hit at least 15 times and was pronounced deceased at the scene, the Philadelphia officers added.

PHILADELPHIA MAN KILLED IN GAS STATION SHOOTING SURVIVED GUNFIRE WEEKS EARLIER: REPORT

The officers swiftly responded to the incident, shooting at the suspects multiple times before the suspects fled, police said.

Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.

Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background. (iStock)

"It appears that the vehicle that the shooters were in was struck by gunfire," Inspector D.F. Pace said in a statement, KYW-TV reported. "It’s unclear at this time, however, if anyone in that vehicle was struck by gunfire from discharging police officers."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP