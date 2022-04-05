Philadelphia gun violence: Boy, 13, shot while sitting in parked car, teen killed walking home from school

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two Philadelphia teens were shot in separate incidents of gun violence on Monday that left one of the boys dead and the other in critical condition, authorities said.

One shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on the 4900 block of Hoopes Street in West Philadelphia, FOX29 Philadelphia reported, citing police.

PHILADELPHIA MAN KILLED IN GAS STATION SHOOTING SURVIVED GUNFIRE WEEKS EARLIER: REPORT

The victim, a 13-year-old boy, was sitting in the passenger seat of a parked car when a gunman walked up and fired over a dozen bullets into the vehicle, Philadelphia Police Captain John Walker told reporters. Detectives said they believe the 13-year-old was targeted.

The boy was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to his head, chest and arms, Walker said. No update on the boy’s condition was immediately available Tuesday morning.

Hours earlier, police said a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in a separate incident in North Philadelphia. The eighth grader was walking home from Dr. Tanner G. Duckrey School just before 3 p.m. when at least one gunman approached and fired at least 20 shots, hitting the teen four times in the torso, Walker said.

Responding officers rushed the 15-year-old to Temple University Hospital, where later died, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Investigators believe that a fist fight earlier in the day may have led to the shooting, a law enforcement source told the station.

No arrests have been made in either shooting.

Homicides in Philadelphia are on the rise, with police statistics showing 125 reported as of Monday night – a 2% increase compared to the 123 reports during the same period last year.