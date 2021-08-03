Pentagon on lockdown due to 'shooting event' outside building near Metro station

The Pentagon entered into a lockdown due to a "shooting event" outside the building, police confirmed to Fox News.

The lockdown happened Tuesday morning after an alleged shooting occurred near a platform by the facility’s Pentagon Metro station. According to the police, all of the entrances to the Pentagon have been secured.

The Arlington Fire Department confirmed to Fox News that there are multiple people down at the site of the shooting, but wouldn't comment on their conditions as the scene is still active.

Department of Defense employees received an electronic warning on their computers and an overhead announcement was given for all Pentagon personnel to stay inside due to the police activity and to not venture outside.

The D.C. Metro Twitter account confirmed the police presence at the Pentagon, saying trains would be "temporarily bypassing" the Pentagon stop.

The Pentagon Force Protection Agency (PFPA) also confirmed the shooting incident on their official Twitter account.

"The Pentagon currently is on lock down due to an incident at the Pentagon Transit Center. We are asking the public to please avoid the area," the PFPA tweeted on Tuesday. "More information will be forthcoming."

An Associated Press reporter near the building reportedly heard multiple gun shots.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Fox News' Lucas Thomlinson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

