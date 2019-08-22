Pennsylvania woman, 19, wanted in stabbings of 2 sisters; 1 killed

Police are searching for a Philadelphia teen accused of stabbing two sisters, killing one and critically wounding the other.

The Philadelphia Police Department said Thursday that Tianna Thomas, 19, was wanted in the Tuesday attack. Investigators say Thomas stabbed 23-year old Shantae Garrison multiple times in the chest, back and legs during an incident authorities reportedly believe started as a neighborhood dispute.

Garrison was rushed to a nearby hospital where she died.

Thomas also allegedly stabbed Garrison’s 28-year-old sister, who police said “sustained lacerations to her lip, forehead and wrist.”

The sister, who police did not name, was transported to the same hospital and was listed in critical condition.

Investigators said video of the incident showed as many as seven other women who were with Thomas at the time of the stabbings and took part in the assault, according to Fox 29.

The group approached the victims and several other women and a fight ensued, the television station reported, adding that investigators said a woman believed to be Thomas could be seen stabbing Garrison repeatedly.

Video also reportedly showed Thomas attacking the second victim.

Philadelphia police urged Thomas and the other women allegedly involved to turn themselves in.

Thomas lived across from the sisters in the Brewerytown neighborhood of West Philadelphia, WPVI-TV reported.

Philadelphia police told Fox News that Thomas will face charges including murder and attempted murder.

