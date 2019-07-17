Philadelphia mayor raises eyebrows with Trump comment

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, echoing President Trump’s weekend tweets aimed at four Democratic congresswomen, said Tuesday that the president would “have to go to hell” if he ever went back where he came from.

Kenney made the comment while speaking at an event to help illegal immigrants facing deportation, according to KYW-TV.

Kenney reportedly veered off script, saying he had a vision that one day Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and former Acting ICE Director Tom Homan will be standing “outside of heaven” in a “cyclone-fenced dungeon” for eternity because “what they’re doing now is so anti-human, antithetical, anti-American, anti-decent, it’s all terrible what they’re doing.”

He went on: “The step the president took yesterday when he told four American citizens to go back where they came from makes him an idiot because he didn’t know they were born in Detroit and Chicago and New York, so that’s the problem. If Donald Trump ever has to go back where he came from, he’s going to have to go to hell.”

Trump ignited a firestorm over the weekend by telling progressive freshman congresswoman on Twitter to “go back” to their countries of origin to fix the corruption plaguing those nations before they lecture the United States.

Though not naming the congresswomen by name, the tweets were widely interpreted as directed towards Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. Only Omar was born outside the U.S., having arrived as a refugee from Somalia.

After Trump disinvited the Philadelphia Eagles to the White House last year following their Super Bowl win, Kenney called the president a “tyrant” who “is trying to turn this country into a dictatorship.”