Pennsylvania restaurant owner 'totally shocked' by Barstool Fund help

A Pennsylvania restaurant owner was left speechless when she found out the viral fundraiser Barstool Fund was helping them stay afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic hardship.

Over 30% of businesses in the Keystone State have closed over the lockdowns and regulations, The Washington Examiner reports.

Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, called Jaime Weber a week after her kids submitted a video on Christmas day.

"I was totally shocked," Weber, owner of Flanigan's Boathouse in Conshohocken, she told "Fox & Friends."

"I wish I could give Dave the biggest hug ever and everyone else that keeps donating," she added. "It's huge. A bunch of restaurants near us have just gotten some of the money too, which we're so happy for them!"

The fund, created by Portnoy, has been helping mom and pop shops struggling from financial hardship due to government mandates.

Weber said there are no words to describe how much the money meant to her company as they were able to rehire some employees.

"It means the world," she said. "We are so, so blessed."

Portnoy started out the Barstool Fund with $500,000 and has now raised $23 million to help struggling small businesses survive across the county.

