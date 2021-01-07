Dave Portnoy's 'Barstool Fund' hits $20M, helping over 90 small businesses during pandemic

The viral fundraiser launched by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy surpassed a whopping $20 million, helping nearly 100 small businesses struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

In less than one month since Portnoy kicked off "The Barstool Fund" with his own $500,000, the fundraiser has tallied $20,119,270 from more than 156,000 donors and has aided 92 small businesses across the country as of Thursday evening.

Earlier in the day, Portnoy took to Twitter to celebrate, but stressed that their mission is far from over.

"20 million raised! Thanks to everybody who donated!" Portnoy exclaimed. "But we still have a line of small businesses out the ass that need help and need help now. We need another 20 million."

On Dec. 17, Portnoy launched the fund for small businesses in need of a financial lifeline. Companies can apply via email for assistance with needs such as rent or tax payments, so long as they have continued to pay their employees throughout the pandemic.

Some of the big-name contributors of the fund include NFL superstar Tom Brady, Food Network host Guy Fieri, and musician Kid Rock.

Despite the success of Portnoy's fundraiser, however, it has earned little to no press from the mainstream media.

Earlier this week, Portnoy took notice of a tweet put out by CNN, which reported on Beyoncé's "BeyGOOD Impact Fund" offering $5,000 grants to 100 people facing foreclosures or evictions during the pandemic.

"This is great. I wonder if there are any other charities going on that are helping Americans with the corona pandemic that could use press coverage to help raise more money?" Portnoy reacted, adding three cricket emojis.

"I have no problem with them talking about Beyonce," Portnoy explained to Fox Business host Stuart Varney on Wednesday. "Any charity is good. She donated, I think, half a million dollars to helping people who are getting kicked out of their houses because of COVID, which is great."

He continued, "I don't care if you're political or not political. Everyone should care about this."

Portnoy has been regularly sharing recordings of FaceTime conversations with small business owners, as well as their emotional reactions to the news that they will be beneficiaries of The Barstool Fund.

