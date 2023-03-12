Pennsylvania residents under shelter in place after ‘hazardous materials incident’

Residents in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, were under a shelter-in-place order for half a mile early Sunday after a hazardous materials leak was reported near a meat company, officials said.

The incident involved anhydrous ammonia at the Kunzler Meat Company, located at 652 Manor Street, the HazMat 2 Environmental Fire Rescue Company said.

Anhydrous ammonia is stored as a liquid under pressure but becomes a toxic gas when released, according to health officials.

Neighbors reported smelling an odor near the company building around 7:30 a.m., FOX43 in York reported.

No injuries were reported.

Officials warned residents to stay indoors while HazMat teams set up devices to take air samples throughout the area.

No further details were immediately available.