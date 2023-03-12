Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania
Published

Pennsylvania residents under shelter in place after ‘hazardous materials incident’

Anhydrous ammonia leaking at the Kunzler Meat Company in Lancaster, Pennsylvania

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Residents in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, were under a shelter-in-place order for half a mile early Sunday after a hazardous materials leak was reported near a meat company, officials said.

The incident involved anhydrous ammonia at the Kunzler Meat Company, located at 652 Manor Street, the HazMat 2 Environmental Fire Rescue Company said.

Anhydrous ammonia is stored as a liquid under pressure but becomes a toxic gas when released, according to health officials.

Neighbors reported smelling an odor near the company building around 7:30 a.m., FOX43 in York reported.

HazMat officials said the shelter in place order was in effect for residents within a half mile range of the Kunzler Meat Company in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

HazMat officials said the shelter in place order was in effect for residents within a half mile range of the Kunzler Meat Company in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. (Google Street View)

No injuries were reported.

HazMat teams places air sampling devices throughout the neighborhood to monitor the plume of anhydrous ammonia.

HazMat teams places air sampling devices throughout the neighborhood to monitor the plume of anhydrous ammonia. (HazMat 2 Environmental Fire Rescue Company)

Officials warned residents to stay indoors while HazMat teams set up devices to take air samples throughout the area.

No further details were immediately available.