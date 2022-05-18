Pennsylvania man arrested after disrupting polling place during primary election

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Pennsylvania man is facing aggravated assault and other charges after allegedly disrupting his local polling place during the state's primary election.

Police say 57-year-old David Huff was yelling at and filming voters at a Castle Shannon, Pa. polling location after casting his own ballot Tuesday. Huff also allegedly harassed poll workers at the location and refused a police order to leave the location, according to a report in WTAE.

Huff was arrested and sent to Allegheny County Jail, while the polling location was forced to temporarily halt voting.

Police say Huff resisted the arrest and that an officer suffered a cut on her wrists during the altercation. Huff also allegedly attempted to swat police officers with his left arm as they tried to arrest him.

Huff is scheduled for a preliminary hearing later this month.

The incident took place during what has been highly competitive primary elections in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

State Sen. Douglas Mastriano defeated a crowded field in the state's GOP gubernatorial race with 44.3% of the vote, while former Rep. Louis John Barletta came in second at 20.2% He will face off with Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who ran unopposed in the Democratic Primary.

Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania John Fetterman emerged victorious in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate with 59% of the vote, while Rep. Conor Lamb came in second with 26.5%.

The high-profile Republican Senate primary is likely heading to a recount thanks to a razor-thin race between Mehmet Oz and Dave McCormick, with the two candidates separated by just tenths of a percentage point. Pennsylvania mandates a recount for any race within 0.5%.

"So we're not going to have a result tonight. When all the votes are tallied, I am confident we will win," Oz told supporters at his election night party.

McCormick also struck an optimistic tone, noting that many mail-in ballots are still left to be counted.

"We are going to win this campaign," McCormick said. "Right now we have tens of thousands of mail-in ballots that have not been counted... unfortunately we're not going to have resolution tonight. But we can see the path ahead, we can see victory ahead."