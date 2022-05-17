Voters decide Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Idaho primaries, in test of Trump's clout: LIVE UPDATES

Incorrect election codes found on 'significant' number of Lancaster PA mail-in ballots

Ray D’Agostino, the commissioner in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, told Fox News that his county is experiencing some issues with mail-in ballots.

The county noticed noticed Tuesday morning, when counting mail-in ballots, that there was a “significant number” of ballots with the incorrect election identification number. This means these ballots could not be scanned.

They have received a total of 21,000 mail-in votes and cannot give me an approximate number for how many are incorrect, other than saying it’s a “significant number." The next steps will be to have teams of 2-3 people who will read aloud the marked names on a ballot while someone marks those names on a new ballot with a correct election identification number. Then that new ballot will be scanned.

This issue will make counting take longer than scanning as normal. The county used the same vendor as last cycle, which was agreed upon by both parties. The county received test ballots ahead of this without issue. “This was not supposed to happen," they told Fox News.