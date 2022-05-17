Voters decide Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Idaho primaries, in test of Trump's clout: LIVE UPDATES
Voters Tuesday are deciding major primary races for Pennsylvania Senate and governor, while embattled Rep. Madison Cawthorn fights for his seat against a GOP establishment-backed primary challenge in North Carolina.
Ray D’Agostino, the commissioner in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, told Fox News that his county is experiencing some issues with mail-in ballots.
The county noticed noticed Tuesday morning, when counting mail-in ballots, that there was a “significant number” of ballots with the incorrect election identification number. This means these ballots could not be scanned.
They have received a total of 21,000 mail-in votes and cannot give me an approximate number for how many are incorrect, other than saying it’s a “significant number." The next steps will be to have teams of 2-3 people who will read aloud the marked names on a ballot while someone marks those names on a new ballot with a correct election identification number. Then that new ballot will be scanned.
This issue will make counting take longer than scanning as normal. The county used the same vendor as last cycle, which was agreed upon by both parties. The county received test ballots ahead of this without issue. “This was not supposed to happen," they told Fox News.
Tuesday's primaries in Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Oregon mark the end of several fierce intraparty battles for House nominations ahead of this November's midterm elections.
Pennsylvania state Rep. Summer Lee, a far-left progressive, is looking to take retiring Rep. Mike Doyle’s, D-Penn., vacating seat. Lee, a "Squad"-backed democratic socialist, is facing down Steve Irwin, an attorney and activist in western Pennsylvania who supports a single-payer healthcare system but has differentiated himself from Lee on account of his strong pro-Israel stance.
Oregon is seeing a similar battle play out between Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-Ore., and his challenger Jamie McLeod-Skinner.
The cowboy congressman received a potential primary boon through his endorsement by President Biden, who threw his hat behind the Oregon Democrat in light of his vote against the president’s $1.9 trillion spending bill.
Republicans aren’t free from a potential primary shake-up, either.
Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., is facing a primary blitz ahead of his first re-election bid that has seen a PAC linked to Senator Thom Tillis, R-N.C., throw hundreds of thousands of dollars against the freshman congressman.
Former President Donald Trump, put in a last-minute pitch in for Mehmet Oz, the Senate candidate he endorsed in Pennsylvania’s crowded, combative, and extremely expensive GOP Senate race.
"This is Donald Trump urging you to vote for Dr. Oz on Tuesday," the former president said in an automated call on behalf of Oz on the eve of Tuesday's primary in the key battleground state.
And Trump called into the cardiac surgeon, author and well-known celebrity physician’s final campaign event and accompanying tele-rally ahead of the primary, stressing that Oz is "never, ever going to let you down. He's a strong guy, smart gentleman…he's going to be a great senator."
Trump isn't on the ballot, but the strength of his grip over the GOP is being tested in Pennsylvania and a handful of other states holding primaries on Tuesday.
