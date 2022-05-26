Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania
Published

Pennsylvania house explosion: 4 killed, several people trapped after home is leveled

Montgomery County officials said they believe a gas leak may have caused the house to explode

Lorraine Taylor
By Lorraine Taylor | Fox News
At least four people were killed and several people became trapped after a house exploded Thursday night in Pottstown, Pennsylvania.

Firefighters and emergency crews rushed to the scene around 8:00 p.m. local time. Pottstown is about 40 miles northwest of Philadelphia. At least two people were still unaccounted for late Thursday night as crews continued to comb through the debris. Montgomery County officials said two other people were taken to area hospitals. The extent of their injures was unclear.

At least four people were killed, and multiple others were trapped when a house exploded in Pottstown, Pennsylvania. 

At least four people were killed, and multiple others were trapped when a house exploded in Pottstown, Pennsylvania.  (Fox 29)

Pictures posted to social media show extensive damage and a massive field of debris. Multiple homes appear to have been damaged by the explosion.

People living nearby told Fox 29 that they felt the explosion.

STATEWIDE RECOUNT SET FOR FRIDAY IN PENNSYLVANIA SENATE PRIMARY RACE

"We thought that either an earthquake was happening or that someone crashed into the building," Katie Washabaugh, who lives down the street, told the station.

PENNSYLVANIA DEMOCRAT JOHN FETTERMAN USES TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING TO FUNDRAISE FOR SENATE CAMPAIGN

People in neighboring communities miles away also reported feeling the explosion.

Montgomery County officials said they believe a gas leak may have sparked the explosion.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

