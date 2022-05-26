Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman uses Texas school shooting to fundraise for Senate campaign

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democrat running for Senate in the Keystone State, used the Texas school shooting tragedy to raise cash for his campaign.

On Wednesday, Fetterman's campaign emailed supporters with a short message from the candidate on the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The campaign also used the tragedy to collect money for his Senate aspirations.

"We're writing this to you as parents of elementary school children" the email says. "We are devastated for the victims at Robb Elementary, and for the parents + families experiencing horrific pain. This tragedy in Texas is another heartbreak and stain on our country."

"It's not just ‘one more’ to add to our tragically long list of 27 school shootings this year. To those Uvalde families, it's THEIR ENTIRE WORLD. We must act now to prevent even one more," the email continued.

The message calls on Democrats in Washington to "scrap the filibuster" to allow for "swift and essential passage of gun violence prevention legislation."

Below the message, however, is a massive "donate" button, which leads its readers to the campaign's ActBlue fundraising page, where individuals can select donations between $1 and $2,900 to "help send John Fetterman to the U.S. Senate."

Fetterman's campaign did not respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment on the fundraising email.

Fetterman's email came on the heels of several Democrats capitalizing on the tragedy to push for more significant gun control measures and attack Republicans.

"F--- your prayers. They haven't worked for the last 20 mass shootings how about passing laws that will stop these killings," Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., tweeted at Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif after the shooting.

Gallego also tweeted at Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas: "Just to be clear f--- you @tedcruz you f---ing baby killer."

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., also was quick to blame Republicans.

"There is no such thing as being 'pro-life' while supporting laws that let children be shot in their schools, elders in grocery stores, worshippers in their houses of faith, survivors by abusers, or anyone in a crowded place," she wrote on Twitter. "It is an idolatry of violence. And it must end."

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke also attempted to derail Gov. Greg Abbott's Wednesday press conference to update the public on the shooting by walking up close to the podium where Abbott was speaking and shouting before being escorted out by security.

