Pennsylvania authorities search property for missing mom Amanda DeGuio who vanished in 2014

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pennsylvania authorities searched a property Wednesday in their effort to find the mother of two girls who vanished in 2014.

Law enforcement in Delaware County executed a warrant in connection to the disappearance of Amanda DeGuio, Fox 29 Philadelphia reported. Some officials were seen with shovels.

The 24-year-old vanished on June 3, 2014, from her Upper Darby home after returning from a trip in Florida. She reportedly left her cellphone, credit cards and clothes in the residence, the FBI said.

MAINE FAMILY MISSING SINCE JUNE FOUND SAFE, ‘NO EVIDENCE OF CRIMINAL BEHAVIOR,’ POLICE SAY

DeGuio was in recovery for opioid addiction after surgery and was known to visit friends in Swarthmore, but no signs of her were found there, the news outlet reported.

"Amanda was a mother, she was a sister she was a daughter. And we want the public to know we’re still actively working it, and we’ll never stop working it, and hopefully, we can bring some peace to the family," Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt said last summer.

Fox News has reached out to the Upper Darby Police Department and FBI.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Loved ones have said DeGuio would have never left her daughters. Her family hired a private investigator to locate her, but she has yet to be found.