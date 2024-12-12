Patricia Heaton explains 'the need to do something more' after Oct 7, wave of antisemitism

In the wake of the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attacks on Israel, many celebrities and politicians have been critical of the Jewish state for its response, rather than condemning the terrorists; however, one notable figure has been making an effort to counter that by standing up for what she believes in.

Patricia Heaton, the Emmy-winning star of shows including "Everybody Loves Raymond" and "The Middle," has been an outspoken advocate for Israel and the Jewish people. She discussed what inspired her to take action during a conversation with Fox News Digital that took place right before she received an award for her efforts from the American Friends of Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel's version of the Red Cross.

"I just thought it was common knowledge that we all know the history of the Jewish people and especially of the Holocaust, and it was always never again; and it happened again, and I didn't see the kind of outrage that I expected," Heaton said. "And I don't know why, but I felt that I had to say something because it is outrageous what happened."

Heaton, who is Catholic, noted that being in the entertainment industry, she has many Jewish friends, and she called to check in on them after Oct. 7.

"They said, ‘You’re the only person that reached out, and we’re really upset and scared,’" she recalled. "So then I thought I think I need to do something more."

Heaton has since established the October 7th Coalition (O7C), a non-profit organization that encourages Christians to support the Jewish community and stand up against antisemitism.

The actress recently took her first trip to Israel, a brief journey that included visits to Jerusalem, Capernaum and Kibbutz Nir Oz, which was a main target of the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks. She described what it was like being there during a time of war.

"The people there are living their lives fully. We could hear the Iron Dome taking and see it taking missiles out of the sky. Our guide said, ‘When you hear the big boom, that's us, so you don't have to worry about it.’ And we did," Heaton recalled. "I heard big booms and saw the pops of smoke where the missiles were taken out. And yet everybody's going about their day."

Heaton described a powerful moment at the Western Wall, where Jews from all walks of life unite in prayer.

"I think there was such an intensity at the Western Wall, because there’s no six degrees of separation for Oct. 7. Everybody knows somebody very close to them who died or is a hostage. So there’s an intensity there," she said.

"But I sensed a hope for peace, and a hope to go on, and they still live life to the fullest."

Heaton is planning to return to Israel in May for a trip and a conference O7C is organizing for Christian and Jewish women called Deborah Rising, named for the Biblical Jewish leader featured in the book of Judges. The trip, which is currently accepting applicants, will feature Christian and Jewish speakers.

Within the entertainment industry, Heaton said the response to her work has included a small amount of support, but a "more vocal, anti-Israel response."

"Those folks seem to be coming from a very emotional place that doesn’t include any facts," Heaton said. "Such as the fact that Hamas attacked civilians unprovoked and slaughtered them in the most horrible ways they could think of. So they started a war which they were not able to handle, and they used their own people as shields. And that’s why there’s civilian casualties."

"Israel is doing everything they can to avoid civilian casualties…. It’s the only fighting force in the world that goes to the enemy and tells them this is where we’re coming in, this is when it’s happening, and here’s where you can go to be safe," Heaton said. "And yet these people in the entertainment industry conveniently ignore all these facts. I don’t know why that is. I think maybe it feels good to be emotional."

Other notable figures who appeared on stage at the event for MDA included award-winning actor Liev Schreiber and Israeli actress and model Moran Atias.

Schreiber discussed his own Jewish background and read accounts from MDA workers who lost loved ones and served on the front lines in the wake of attacks by Hamas in southern Israel and Hezbollah in the north. He talked about being in a "dark place" after Oct. 7, and the rise of antisemitism that Jews have had to face since then.

"When a room gets dark, it just helps to turn a light on," Schreiber said.

The event honored the men and women of all religions who dedicate themselves to MDA, often putting their lives at risk to help others.

MDA president and former Israeli U.N. Ambassador Gilad Erdan spoke to Fox News Digital during the event. Erdan spoke about how Hamas shot at Israeli ambulances while they tried to help victims on Oct. 7.

Erdan asserted that Hamas knows it cannot win a war against Israel’s military, so they want to harm as many civilians as they can in an attempt to instill fear and drive them away.

"By strengthening Magen David Adom, making sure we are deployed everywhere, we can save lives within minutes, that’s the best way to thwart our enemies’ strategy," he said.